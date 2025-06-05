Both NCP factions to mark 26th anniversary in Pune

MUMBAI: When the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) turns 26 on June 10, its two rival factions will mark the occasion with two contrasting events – one a show of strength, the other a low-key celebration. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have shared the dias on several occasions recently

Both parties – the NCP led by Ajit Pawar and the NCP (SP) led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar – have chosen Pune as the venue. Most importantly, leaders as well as the rank and file from both factions are hoping to get clarity on whether the two parties will merge, a subject that has fuelled much speculation lately.

Ajit Pawar has booked a part of the Balewadi sports complex, where seating arrangements will be made for 15,000 office-bearers. “It should be seen as a show of strength of the party against the backdrop of the local body elections scheduled in the next few months,” said a senior NCP leader.

He said they were expecting 15,000 to 20,000 delegates from across the state. “The celebrations will start in the morning and conclude with Ajit Pawar’s speech,” he said. “Pune is a central place for people coming from Western Maharashtra, the Konkan, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. Only those coming from Vidarbha will find it inconvenient.”

The two NCPs have been at daggers drawn ever since Ajit Pawar walked out of the undivided NCP with 40 MLAs in July 2023, to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state. He was rewarded with the post of deputy chief minister.

During the local body elections, the two factions will fight a pitched battle for control over Western Maharashtra, a stronghold of the NCP for decades. In the state assembly elections, Ajit Pawar emerged as the stronger of the two Pawars in the region.

For the anniversary celebrations, Sharad Pawar has booked Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, an auditorium with a capacity of around 1,000. “Pawar saheb will guide all of us by addressing the gathering,” said Ankush Kakade, spokesperson of the NCP (SP).

NCP (SP) leaders said they are anxious to get clarity on whether the two NCP factions will reconcile their differences and reunite. “The speculation has created confusion among the cadre. We all are hoping the party leadership will clear the air on the anniversary, and guide us on how to plan our poll strategy,” said a senior party functionary.

Last year, on the undivided NCP’s silver jubilee, the Ajit Pawar-led faction celebrated the occasion at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) celebrated it in Ahmednagar.