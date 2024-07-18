Businessman jumps off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, dies

MUMBAI: A businessman from Ghatkopar died by suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased, facing financial difficulties, video-called his son on WhatsApp moments before taking the drastic step. HT Image

According to reports, around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, the son approached the police, informing them that he witnessed his father jump off the sea link during their video call.

Investigations by the Bandra police, reviewing CCTV footage from the Sea Link, revealed that around 3:15 pm, the businessman hitched a ride with a passing motorist who dropped him off at the south end of the bridge before heading towards Worli.

“He contacted his son via WhatsApp from the Sea Link, informing him of his intentions,” said a police officer from Bandra police station. The son mentioned that earlier in the day, around 2 pm, his father had left their residence in Ghatkopar to visit his office in South Mumbai, showing no signs of distress. Police officers said that the deceased was in the business of trading ball-bearings, and is suspected to be in trouble due to financial problems.

The Bandra police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and initiated efforts, including assistance from the fire brigade and divers, to recover the body despite challenging weather conditions. “We are making every effort to locate the body, considering the rough sea conditions during the monsoon,” added the police officer.