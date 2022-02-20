Central Railway to give Thane railway station a heritage makeover

MUMBAI: To commemorate the historic first passenger train that operated between Bori Bunder and Thane in 1853, the Indian Railways has decided to upgrade and revive the heritage of the Thane railway station.

The redevelopment plan will be implemented by giving the station a heritage makeover. As part of the plan, the upgradation of the railway platforms along with modification of the station and ramping up the passenger amenities will be done. The union budget for FY-23 has an allocation of ₹1,000 crore for the project which will also include foot over bridges.

“A detailed project report on the upgradation of the station will be sent to the Railway ministry for approval. After that, the design for the project will be upgraded. Central Railway (CR) is expected to prepare a design for the project,” said a senior CR official.

The union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after flagging off the new local train services on the Central Railway on Friday had informed, “Thane has a particular importance for the Indian Railways due to its history and we will be undertaking the redevelopment of the railway station.”

The Indian Railways has also planned the redevelopment work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, through the public private partnership (PPP) model. The redevelopment plan will involve construction of commercial spaces including restaurants and cafes along with parking spaces for passengers inside the terminus.

The restoration and upgradation work of Byculla railway station was also undertaken by Central Railway. The heritage building of Byculla railway station consists of historical architecture that is present at the entrance of the railway station and was restored. The architecture including stained glass windows, walls, grills present in the interior and exterior of the station premises were also restored by the zonal railway.