CM Shinde reviews water scarcity, directs use of solar pumps to fill tankers

Mumbai: Despite the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai, Konkan, and other parts of Maharashtra, water scarcity remains a significant issue in several areas. Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Monday reviewed the situation and directed the administration to purchase solar pumps from the district development fund to fill water tankers in shortage areas. He also called for the establishment of fodder camps where necessary. HT Image

Although the state has received 36% of its average June rainfall, water scarcity persists, with 4,041 tankers deployed to supply water. In a review meeting, CM Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chief Secretary Dr. Nitin Karir, and other officials assessed the current status of water availability and rainfall. The water resources department reported that state dams currently have 20.16% live water storage, with Marathwada at the lowest at 8.56%. Despite some rainfall, which slightly increased water levels in dams like Jaikwadi at Sabhaji Nagar, the need for tanker supply remains critical.

The report from the water supply department indicated that 4,041 tankers are providing potable water to 11,527 habitats, including 3,320 villages and 8,207 hamlets, an increase of 142 tankers compared to last Tuesday.

CM Shinde expressed optimism about the predicted good rainfall this year, noting that 36% of June’s average rainfall had already been received by the 11th. However, he emphasised the need to prioritise water supply through tankers in areas like Marathwada and North Maharashtra. He authorised district collectors to install solar pumps and purchase plastic tanks to resolve water storage issues, ensuring easy access for residents.

Additionally, CM Shinde directed the agriculture department to ensure sufficient supply of seeds and fertilisers for the kharif season and urged district and taluka administrations to expedite the distribution of relief funds for crop losses.