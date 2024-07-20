Cong not to yield to allies’ pressure on seat sharing

MUMBAI: Although Congress has decided to contest the coming state assembly elections as part of the opposition coalition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the party top brass has decided not to give in to pressure by its allies on the seat-sharing arrangement, as it happened ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The party’s campaign for assembly polls would be launched on August 20, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Mumbai, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. AICC top brass went along with state party leaders in deciding not to yield to pressure from allies in seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The meeting of the state core committee of the party was held in Mumbai on Friday in presence of the All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

Venugopal announced that the party has decided to contest the assembly elections as part of the MVA.

During the discussions, the state leaders were unanimous in agreeing not to bow down to pressure from the allies to concede traditional seats of the party to them. The party had to concede Sangli and Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seats to Shiv Sena (UBT) during the talks for the Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate lost the Sangli seat and Congress rebel Vishal Patil won. “This was pointed out and we were unanimous in our decision not to give in to the pressure by allies during the seat-sharing talks,’ said a senior party leader.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the discussions on seat-sharing would take place at the state level only.

Significantly, Patole also said the coalition will not have a chief ministerial candidate. “Our coalition will be our face,” he told the mediapersons after the meeting.

He also said that the Congress will fight to protect the constitution, democracy, and Maharashtra’s pride.

“We will not allow Maharashtra to become a slave to Gujarat, nor will we let Maharashtra’s wealth and Mumbai be sold to Gujarat. On August 20, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on a grand scale. Party president MP Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be present. On this day, we will also launch the campaign for the assembly elections. The Congress is determined to oust the highly corrupt alliance government that has ruined Maharashtra,” he said.

AICC general secretary Venugopal said that the party has already taken action against the MLAs who cross-voted in the recent Legislative Council elections, and the details will be revealed in a few days. He emphasised that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party.