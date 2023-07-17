Congress stakes claim on leader of opposition post

Mumbai: After emerging as the largest Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent in the Assembly following the recent split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress has stacked claim on the leader of opposition (LoP) post. HT Image

Leader of Congress legislature party Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said that the party has decided to claim the post, which has been lying vacant since NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

According to the Congress insiders, the party high command has been considering names of senior and a few second rung leaders for the post.

“Now Congress is the largest party in MVA with 45 MLAs in the Assembly. Therefore, the party has decided to claim the post of the leader of opposition. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will take the final decision on the name. Once they finalise the name, we will submit a letter to the office of the Assembly Speaker,” Thorat said in a press conference of the opposition parties.

He also said that though the Congress also became the largest MVA constituent in the legislative council, it has not decided about claiming the post of leader of opposition in the council, which is at present with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“It is a good opportunity for the Congress to become the main opposition party in the state against the BJP and its allies. So, the party thinks a person who can fearlessly attack the BJP should be made leader of the opposition in the assembly. Former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan and leaders Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar, and some second rung leaders are being considered,” a Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“We have an opportunity to give a chance to younger leaders to send the message that the party is promoting new leadership in the state. Senior leaders can help them. Therefore, names of Yashomati Thakur, Sunil Kedar and some others from Vidarbha are also in the race.” another leader said.

However, if someone from Vidarbha gets the post, then the issue of state Congress president will arise as Nana Patole is also from Vidarbha, the leader added.