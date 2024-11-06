THANE: An FIR has been registered at the Chitalsar Manpada police station in Thane against two persons for bursting firecrackers from the moonroof of two cars. They have been booked under sections 125 and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Cops book duo bursting crackers from moonroof of moving car

The police action came after a disturbing video surfaced on Monday night, showing two men bursting crackers from the moonroof of two cars while the vehicles were in motion. The incident, which took place in Thane, was quickly brought to the attention of the authorities by social worker Binu Vergees, who posted the video on X, tagging Thane police.

Following this, Chitalsar Manpada police registered a case against the two men and the owners of the cars for endangering human lives with their reckless behavior. All of them were detained but later the owners of the cars were released without being charged.

An officer from the police station said that on receiving information about the incident, they located the cars and registered a case against the duo indulging in the act under relevant sections. The men, who are college students, said they were doing this for fun, the officer said.

On Sunday, a similar incident occurred in Thane when fire broke out in a Hyundai i20 around 11:38pm, allegedly caused by firecrackers burst around the vehicle. The incident was promptly reported to the Disaster Management Control Room. Police, along with fire brigade teams, including one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle, were dispatched to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished by 12:06am, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

On Saturday, too, two separate fire incidents were reported. In Ulhasnagar Camp 3, a warehouse near Anil Ashok Talkies was completely destroyed by a fire caused by a firecracker rocket. The damage to the stock was estimated to be in lakhs, but no lives were lost.

In another incident in Badlapur, a fire broke out in a flat after a rocket entered the balcony and ignited stored waste material. The Badlapur fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, though significant property damage was reported.