Cops book porn sites, social media accounts sharing Kharat videos

MUMBAI: Pornographic websites charging users to view sexually-explicit videos depicting self-styled godman Ashok Kharat have been taken down, in addition to over 450 social media accounts circulating these video clips. Ashok Kharat

These websites and social media accounts have been booked under sections 67 of the Information Technology Act, for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, said a police officer from the Maharashtra cyber police.

Kharat, who rubbed shoulders with senior political leaders in Maharashtra, including some ministers, was arrested on March 18 on charges of rape. Women he sexually assaulted and abused are still coming forward to file complaints. Kharat is also being investigated for money laundering.

Police said 15 to 16 videos depicting Kharat have been circulating on social media and even on pornographic sites. Around 4,650 posts, and 451 social media accounts and websites have been taken down by the Maharashtra cyber police and the 24-member Special Investigation Team probing the Kharat case.

Police said some pornographic sites were charging users ₹20 to ₹50 for sharing clips of Kharat. Circulating these videos has jeopardised the identity of the women who have filed complaints against the self-styled godman, police said. “Around 12 cases have been registered against Kharat, of which nine have been lodged by women. Other cases relate to black magic and cheating,” said the police officer.