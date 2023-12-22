MUMBAI: An elderly couple died and their son, who was driving, was seriously injured in an accident in Dahisar on Thursday afternoon. Couple killed, son seriously injured in road crash in Dahisar

According to the Dahisar police, Rohan Bangera, 25, was driving his Maruti Alto while his parents Shivhari and Shobha – both in their mid-50s were sitting in the back at the time of the accident. Officials said Rohan lost control of the car and crashed into a private bus of Neeta Travels from the rear. The car turned turtle on impact and was mangled completely.

The family was travelling from Borivali towards Dahisar when the accident took place around 12.15 pm, said Rani Puri, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station.

All the three occupants were removed from the vehicle by passers-by and rushed to Navneet Hospital, where the couple was declared dead.

The bus driver, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, has been arrested in connection with the accident, police officers said. “The private bus driver in front of the car suddenly moved to the left without any indication and that resulted in the car crashing into the bus,” said a police official. The bus was on the way from Borivali to Pune.

Police officers said that the bus driver did not attempt to flee from the spot and was not driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested under section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

The Dahisar police said that there was no documentation recovered from the victims of the car crash. The police traced the address of the victims through the car number plate.

The victims lived at Kandarpada in Dahisar East. The road crash occurred near their residence.“The victims’ relatives stay in Thane and Mangalore. They have been informed and they are on their way to give more details about the family,” said the investigating officer.