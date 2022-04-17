Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said. According to the health department, the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent while the covid-19 fatality rate was a miniscule 1.87 per cent.
The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. Pune division reported 34 cases, while Nashik, Latur and Kolhapur divisions saw four cases each, and Nagpur division saw one case. There was no addition to the tally in Akola and Aurangabad divisions.
The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. At least 107 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 77,27,372. At least 21,534 samples were tested on Sunday, the health department data showed.
The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, usage of masks was made optional. The Uddhav Thackeray government had also revoked the revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.
The surge comes at a time when India is administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.
All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.
More than 2.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far according to the government data on April 16.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch
The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.
-
Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers for licence suspension. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
-
Fallen objects from space in Chandrapur are parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
-
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics