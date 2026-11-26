MUMBAI: Thousands of commuters using Parel and Prabhadevi stations are having to take the congested foot overbridge (FOB) where the Elphinstone Road stampede occurred on September 29, 2017, killing 23 people and injuring 39 others, after Central Railway (CR) shut one of the busiest pedestrian connections between the two stations around 7-10 days ago. The staircase connecting the east side of Parel station to the road outside has been blocked with metal sheets, with workers now dismantling portions of the structure to make way for the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between Kurla and Parel. CR dismantles Parel FOB staircase for fifth and sixth lines, commuters face longer walks more

The six-metre-wide FOB, among the widest in this stretch, was built in 2023 to ease the growing commuter congestion at Parel and Prabhadevi. Its closure has now shifted some of the pedestrian pressure to an older, narrower FOB, which came under the spotlight following the 2017 Elphinstone Road stampede.

At the site, commuters can no longer use the staircase on the eastern side of Parel station to access the road. Workers have begun removing the floor tiles and clearing the debris as part of the dismantling work. The railway plans to extend the FOB further east, with pillars already installed for the additional structure. The two proposed railway lines will pass underneath this extension.

“We will be extending the FOB further towards the east, for which pillars have already been installed. Below this extended FOB, the two new rail lines will be laid. We expect this work on the FOB to continue until October 2027,” a CR official said.

The disruption comes at a station complex that caters to an estimated 300,000-400,000 commuters daily across Parel and Prabhadevi. The closure has not affected access to the western side, where several office towers have come up over the years. However, passengers using the eastern entrance will have to contend with the alternative, narrower FOB.

Parel is also a key junction in the long-delayed Kurla-Parel-CSMT fifth and sixth line project, first approved in 2008. The additional lines are intended to ease congestion on the existing suburban railway network. However, their alignment has implications for existing railway infrastructure at Parel, including the recently upgraded station facilities.

Sources in CR said portions of the station infrastructure, renovated at a cost of ₹19 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, may also have to be dismantled or relocated. Parel was among four Mumbai stations selected for upgrades under the scheme, along with Chinchpokli, Matunga and Wadala Road.

The ticket counters, station master’s cabin, railway staff offices and an elevated two-wheeler parking facility are housed in a common structure adjoining the existing fifth line. Railway officials said some of these facilities would have to be shifted to accommodate the new tracks, although efforts were being made to minimise the extent of relocation.

“The offices and ticket counter need to be moved to ensure space for the new rail lines. Yet we are trying to squeeze in as much as possible to utilise the space and reduce shifting,” another CR official said.

The railway is also examining the possibility of partially demolishing the Army FOB to accommodate the two additional lines, CR sources said.

The Parel stretch is part of Phase I of the Kurla-Parel project, which has faced prolonged delays due to land acquisition and rehabilitation hurdles. A major obstacle was the rehabilitation of 714 project-affected persons (PAPs), which officials said was cleared earlier this year.

“The Parel Workshop is almost in the same alignment as the fifth and sixth lines. This is part of Phase I of the Kurla-Parel project,” the official said.

The proposed ₹500-crore terminus is planned on the site of the century-old Parel railway workshop. The facility is expected to have two island platforms with four platform lines capable of accommodating 26-coach trains, two 620-metre-long stabling lines and a multipurpose platform deck with parking and circulation facilities.