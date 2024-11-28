Menu Explore
CR gives 50,000 each to 6 commuters hit by cabin door

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The Central Railway has compensated six commuters ₹50,000 each for minor injuries after they were hit by an unbolted cabin door while on a train footboard.

MUMBAI: The Central Railway has given compensation of 50,000 each to six commuters who received minor injuries while standing on the footboard of a train and getting hit by an unbolted door of a signal and telecom department’s cabin along the tracks. The incident occurred on November 23 between Mulund and Nahur stations.

CR gives <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 each to 6 commuters hit by cabin door
CR gives 50,000 each to 6 commuters hit by cabin door

The six commuters were on the footboard of a general compartment of the Karjat-CSMT fast train, passing Mulund station and approaching Nahur, when at around 12:50pm, the metal door of the cabin hit them.

“The door seems to have not been properly bolted after the routine maintenance works. So, with the passing train’s vibration and breeze, it opened and hit the commuters who received minor injuries,” said a CR official.

The Central Railway authorities said the injured passengers were taken to hospital and discharged after being provided first-aid. Meanwhile, the railway police have said the latch of the door was tied with a string. The CR authorities have initiated an enquiry into the incident to find out the reasons behind the lapse.

