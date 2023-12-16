CR lab in Wadi Bunder to repair, maintain Vande Bharat trains

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has begun work on setting up an electronics laboratory at Wadi Bundar which will repair and maintain electronic components inside Vande Bharat coaches. The lab is expected to help CR save ₹70-75 lakh per year. Mumbai, India – Aug 21, 2023: A view of the Wadi Bunder area, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 21, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

CR general manager RK Yadav visited Wadi Bunder, located below the Sandhurst Road station and the neighbouring P D’Mello Road, on Thursday to inspect the ongoing works. “A detailed examination of the Vande Bharat Express took place during the visit, including discussions on the nose cone design and modifications to the main reservoir auto drain cock for protection from incidents of cattle run over,” said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer, CR. Yadav also held discussions on the optimal utilisation of the cleaning mechanism in Vande Bharat trains, he said.

On November 2, HT had reported that the Wadi Bunder coaching depot, built in 1882, was being revived to house and maintain Vande Bharat rakes. Work on setting up eight pit lines at a cost of ₹54 crore is currently underway in addition to the construction of sheds and rail lines.

CR sources said staff at the laboratory will repair emergency battery chargers, regulated battery chargers and other electronic equipment. They will also ensure that microprocessors, power cars with inbuilt electronic systems, and water level indicator systems in train coaches are in working condition.

Wadi Bundar has 14 sheds that were used for loading and un-loading of commodities such as cement, food grains and other raw materials. There is also a linen washing plant. Vande Bharat trains operating from Mumbai to Shirdi, Solapur and Goa are stabled here.