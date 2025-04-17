Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CR to improve access to LTT, to clear encroachment

ByShashank Rao
Apr 17, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The Central Railway plans to reclaim 300-500 metres of encroached land to improve access to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, enhancing local train connectivity.

MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) plans to reclaim a 300-500-metre encroached stretch connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) with Vidyavihar railway station on the Main Line. This would improve road access to LTT, which is currently accessed via Tilak Nagar on the Harbour Line.

Mumbai, India - April 16, 2025: Slums have occupied railway land which will soon be demolished. This path connects Kurla Terminus with Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - April 16, 2025: Slums have occupied railway land which will soon be demolished. This path connects Kurla Terminus with Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

To clear the encroachments, the railway has met with civic officials. Sources said the encroachments include slums, religious structures and commercial shops. The railway has surveyed the land but is yet to arrive at the number of encroachments here.

The stretch in question connects LTT with the suburban railway line in the east. “This (reclaiming it) will make available an alternative route to reach LTT by local train,” said a senior CR official.

At present, passengers taking a local train must alight at Tilak Nagar railway station and walk to LTT. To do this, they need to change over at Kurla station on the Main Line and board trains on the Harbour Line on the CSMT-Panvel corridor.

“We have been demanding a connecting road between the terminus and Vidyavihar station. When this can be done at Bandra Terminus, with Khar through an FOB, it should be possible here too,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Mumbai Yatri Parishad, a railway passenger association.

LTT is a busy terminus. Last year, the CR augmented its capacity by adding two rail lines and platforms. This year too, the railway is operating 1,300-odd summer special trains, of which 40-45% ply from LTT.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / CR to improve access to LTT, to clear encroachment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On