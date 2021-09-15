Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh purchase bungalow at Alibag for Rs22 crore

In one of the largest transactions in recent times, actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh have purchased a bungalow in Alibag for ₹22 crore. The couple paid ₹1.32 crore as stamp duty for the deal.

The 5 BHK (bedroom-house-kitchen) bungalow, spread across 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon, will be the couple’s second home.

According to the documents scanned by real estate analytics and research firm Zapkey.com, the couple purchased the property through their firms. The buyers are KA Enterprises LLP – where Padukone is a partner – and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited, where Singh is a director. The property has been purchased from Rajesh S Jaggi.

According to Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com, the deal signifies the growing demand for second homes.

“We are seeing people buying their second home in recent times within the vicinity of Mumbai. Due to Covid-19, people look at a second home as an alternative and the work-from-home culture has given a boost to this sector,” said Reddy.

Several celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli and Rahul Khanna have their pads in Alibag, which has been rivalling the Khandala-Lonavala belt for weekend breaks.

Several top builders, such as Hiranandani, are selling plots at Alibag. The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service which originates from Ferry Wharf at Mazgaon and Mandwa has been a runaway hit as it also carries vehicles. This is apart from the ferry services from Gateway of India to Alibag, where one can reach within 45 minutes.