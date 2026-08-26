MUMBAI: The Byculla police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old delivery boy for allegedly throwing eggs at a procession accompanying a Ganpati idol on Sunday night. The accused, Danish Sher Khan, was delivering eggs in the Mazgaon area when firecrackers burst by procession participants caused a burning sensation in his eyes; angered, he ventured into a nearby building and threw the eggs at the procession, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Delivery boy arrested for throwing eggs at Ganapati procession

“The accused delivers eggs in housing societies in the Byculla area as per online orders. We arrested him after tracking him via technical evidence available at the spot,” an officer from Byculla police station said, requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday, when the procession accompanying the Mazgoaoncha Moraya Mandal’s idol was passing in front of the Continental Heights building. Tensions flared immediately, as the nearly 200 people in the procession demanded the culprit be arrested and began calling various political leaders, seeking their intervention.

“As irate members of the Ganpati mandal gathered in large numbers outside the building, raised slogans and performed Ganesh Aarti, a large police force had to be deployed in the area to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control,” the police officer said.

The crowd abated only after Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena convinced them that action would be taken soon and a case would be registered under non-bailable sections, the officer added.

The Byculla police subsequently registered a case under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharitya Nyay Sanhita, and arrested the accused on Tuesday.