Mumbai: KV Pendharkar College, the first aided college in Dombivli, has announced its decision to shut down its government-aided sections. The college management decided to transition to a completely unaided educational institution in the coming academic year, 2024-25. Dombivli’s KV Pendharkar College shifts away from aided education

The college’s teaching and non-teaching staff in the aided sections have been instructed to remain confined to a designated room during duty hours. As per a notice dated May 31, they are permitted to use the toilet and canteen facilities but are prohibited from accessing any other part of the college premises. Violation of this directive will result in disciplinary action.

This directive affects about 55 staff members, including senior professors from junior and degree colleges. Many were taken aback by the timing, as the new academic year is about to begin. “This is completely unheard of. The college management has, in essence, asked the aided staff to stop working,” said a professor who, along with colleagues, has approached authorities to contest the decision.

The Maharashtra’s Union of Secular Teachers (MUST) has petitioned the state’s higher and technical education minister, Chandrakant Patil, urging an inquiry into the college’s actions. Vijay Pawar, president of MUST, said, “According to the law, any aided college cannot shut down without obtaining permission from the state government. Despite refusals from both the deputy director of education and the joint director of education regarding closure requests for both the junior and degree colleges, the college management proceeded to issue this notice.”

Pawar called for an administrator to oversee the college during the inquiry, citing alleged irregularities, and stressed that aided educational institutions are meant for public benefit. Alumni, rallying under ‘Save Pendharkar College,’ oppose the transition, fearing it could make the college unaffordable for students from modest backgrounds. Sonu Survase, a former student and group member, voiced concern, stating, “This college is integral to Dombivli. The move to unaided status, particularly with the potential for unchecked fee increases, is troubling.”

In response to the uproar, the college management, Dombivli Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, denied intentions of closure or fee hikes. President Prabhakar Desai stated, “With insufficient government support, sustaining the college as an aided institution has become challenging. We have opted for unaided status to ensure operational viability. Legal recourse has been pursued following denial of conversion requests by education authorities.”