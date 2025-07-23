MUMBAI: In the midst of a statewide indefinite strike by over 45,000 government nurses, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) has deployed 10-member emergency squads across its 47 branches to ensure that critical surgeries are not affected. Each squad operates in two 12-hour shifts , from 8 am to 8 pm and vice-versa, providing vital support to government hospitals struggling with a shortage of trained nursing staff. Emergency nursing squads come to hospitals’ rescue in life-saving surgeries

The strike, which began last Thursday, is in response to the state government’s June 6 decision to recruit nurses on a contractual basis. Demanding a halt to contractual appointments, MSNA is pressing for filling of vacant posts (which currently stand at nearly 50% of sanctioned positions), and increased allowances and promotions for staff.

Despite suspending routine services, MSNA clarified that emergency medical care remains a priority. “This is to ensure that no critically ill patient suffers due to our strike. We are committed to patient care, but we will not call off the strike until our demands are addressed,” said Ram Suryawanshi, state treasurer of the MSNA.

On its first day of operation, the emergency squad played a critical role in saving a patient at Latur’s Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College. The hospital contacted MSNA at 9.23 pm on Monday, seeking help for a patient who needed an emergency decompression craniotomy after an accident led to severe damage to his brain. By 7.30 the next morning, two specially trained nurses had been dispatched, and the surgery was successfully completed by 3 pm.

The hospital’s neurosurgery department later sent a letter of appreciation to the association for its prompt response. “Team Neurosurgery extends its heartfelt gratitude to MSNA Latur branch and all the dedicated OT staff and VDGMC Nursing Staff Committee. Your swift response, unwavering commitment, and compassionate care played a crucial role in saving a precious life. We are deeply moved and forever grateful for your support in that critical moment,” said the letter.

MSNA has officially written to all departments in government hospitals, offering the services of its emergency squads for intensive care and life-saving surgeries. It has also organised donation drives across the state to support patients during this period of reduced services. “We understand the disruption caused to hospital operations,” said Suryawanshi. “But we cannot continue to be ignored. This strike is our last resort.”

Meanwhile, the prolonged strike is taking a toll on hospital operations across the state. At Mumbai’s Saint George Hospital, at least four planned surgeries had to be postponed due to a shortage of nursing staff.

“We are still relying on nursing students for managing the surgeries,” said Vinay Sawadekar, medical superintendent of the hospital. “To recruit contractual nurses for the time being is up to the state government. However, we have also managed to complete three other surgeries that needed immediate attention, including a case of sepsis and a hernia surgery. It is very difficult to conduct surgeries and manage things without the nursing staff.”

Similar scenes are unfolding at JJ Hospital, where doctors are struggling to cope without experienced frontline nursing staff. “Emergency services are intact, but the overall situation is far from ideal,” a senior doctor said.

Despite the stalemate, neither the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) nor the public health department has held talks with the striking nurses, intensifying frustration within the medical community. DMER officials did not respond to calls or texts from HT.