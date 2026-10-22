Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said new infrastructure projects in Mumbai would help create seamless north-south and east-west connectivity, helping realise the vision of reducing travel time across the city to 50 to 60 minutes. Fadnavis inaugurates 3 new bridges in Mumbai, says infra push to cut city travel time

Fadnavis was speaking after virtually inaugurating three new flyovers the railway overbridges at Sion in the island city and Vidyavihar in the eastern suburbs, and a flyover on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in the western suburbs.

"These infrastructure projects will be important in our plan to reach from one part of Mumbai to another in 50 to 60 minutes," he said, adding that improved traffic flow would facilitate better movement and enhance ease of living.

The three projects aim to improve east-west connectivity, reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion at key junctions in the city.

The reconstructed Sion railway overbridge has been built after demolishing the 112-year-old British-era structure, which was declared unsafe in 2019. The new flyover will facilitate the planned construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project .

The new bridge will provide space for the additional railway lines, which are expected to improve suburban and long-distance train operations. The project, originally scheduled for completion in February 2027, was completed four months ahead of schedule, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis said it will improve traffic flow and facilitate the laying of the fifth and sixth railway lines under MUTP-II. The additional lines will help increase the number and frequency of suburban train services.

The Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg in the east with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the western part of Mumbai. It is expected to reduce travel time between the two sides from around 30 minutes to 10 minutes.

CM Fadnavis said the new railway bridge will also ease the load on the Ghatkopar railway overbridge.

The third flyover, measuring 1.26 km, has been constructed near Hotel Ratnagiri junction in Goregaon East as part of the GMLR project. It connects General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Road near Santosh Nagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also attended the inauguration ceremony.

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