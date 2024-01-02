Five-year-old succumbs to injuries from Palghar bus-dumper collision

Mumbai: One more child, a five-year-old boy, Harshad Gavate, succumbs to serious injuries sustained in the head-on collision between a dumper and a state transport bus on Manor–Vikramgarh Road on Saturday afternoon. Harshad’s parents, also critically injured in the collision, continue to battle for their lives at Vedanta Medical College Hospital in Dahanu. HT Image

The collision, which occurred between a state transport bus en route from Shirdi to Palghar and a dumper near Boranda Kev village, also claimed the life of Harshad’s 11-month-old brother, Aditya. At least 19 others were injured in the incident, with Harshad and his parents among the seven who sustained severe injuries. Four individuals, including Harshad, were in critical condition.

Initially taken to Manor Primary Health Centre, the severity of the injuries prompted the transfer of seven individuals, including the drivers, to Vedanta Hospital for further treatment. Among them, four—a woman and three children—are in critical condition and remain in the Intensive Care Unit, potentially requiring further transfer to a hospital in Mumbai. The other three seriously injured, including bus driver Sachin Nikam, are said to be stable. Police officials also reported that the dumper driver sustained head injuries and significant blood loss.

Local member of parliament Rajendra Gavit, who was travelling on the road after the accident, assisted in transporting the injured to Manor Primary Health Centre

Police inspector Satish Shivkar attached to the Manor police station said preliminary investigation has revealed that the dumper driver was at fault and had lost control over the vehicle because of which perhaps the incident took place.