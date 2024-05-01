 Flying squad seizes cash of ₹1.14 crore in Dadar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Flying squad seizes cash of 1.14 crore in Dadar

ByHT Corr
May 01, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The flying squad of the Election Commission, along with the Bhoiwada police, seized cash worth ₹1.14 crore late in the night on Monday. The cash was seized on Dr. B. A. road in Dadar East

MUMBAI: The flying squad of the Election Commission, along with the Bhoiwada police, seized cash worth 1.14 crore late in the night on Monday. The cash was seized on Dr. B. A. road in Dadar East. According to the police, during a naka-bandi, they stopped a Toyota Fortuner and found Vipul Nagda, 46, a businessman, in the SUV with his driver, Aditya Jawale, 31.

“We found cash exceeding the prescribed limit set by the Election Commission in four different sacks, so it was seized. The Income Tax department and the Election Commission cell were also informed about the cash seizure. The individual carrying the cash was also briefed about the appeal procedure with the Income Tax department, as per the rules,” said the police officer. The police said Nagda is a hotelier and a builder who stays in Lalbaug and was traveling from BMC F South ward to the Matunga office.

Wednesday, May 01, 2024
