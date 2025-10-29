Focus on non-fare revenue: CM Fadnavis to BEST

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asked the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to significantly increase its non-fare box revenue, setting a target of 40% of total income from sources other than passenger fares.

Speaking at a programme held at the BEST headquarters in Colaba, Fadnavis said, “There are only discussions about non-fare box revenue, but it’s not being implemented. BEST should aim to generate 40% of its total income through non-fare box, which would make it self-sustainable.”

Non-fare box or NFB revenue refers to income generated from avenues other than ticket sales — such as advertising, leasing land for retail outlets and food courts, and developing commercial or office spaces on its properties.

The chief minister’s remarks came during an event to mark the induction of 150 air-conditioned, 12-metre-long electric buses into the BEST fleet. These buses will operate on 21 routes across Mumbai, covering an equal number of wards. Fadnavis also announced that 5,000 electric buses would be added to the fleet in phases.

Fadnavis’s comments about BEST’s need to generate more non-fare revenue came against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)—BEST’s parent body—extending grants of over ₹3,400 crore in recent years, with another ₹1,000 crore earmarked for FY 2025–26. So far this financial year, the civic body has already disbursed about ₹500 crore to BEST.

The state government wants BEST to create its own revenue-generating mechanism in addition to ticket sales. A delegation from the undertaking is scheduled to visit New Delhi this week to meet officials from the finance and heavy industries ministries to discuss various measures that can be taken.

“There is a need for a robust policy for NFB revenue,” said a BEST official, requesting anonymity. “We are also looking at various revenue-generating models and avenues, from different schemes provided by ministries, international financial institutions and banks for procuring buses as well.”

Despite carrying nearly 2.5 million passengers daily, BEST remains heavily dependent on civic grants. The undertaking earns only about ₹2–2.5 crore a day from ticket sales, apart from modest income through selling advertising rights on buses, bus stops, street light poles and depot redevelopment projects.

To increase its non-fare income, BEST has already received the Maharashtra government’s approval to redevelop its Bandra, Deonar and Dindoshi depots. The plan includes building commercial and residential components on these strategically located plots to create long-term revenue streams and support infrastructure upgrades.

The Versova and Mahim depots have already been handed over for development, though officials said BEST has not been able to get its due. Additionally, the Kalakhilla and Dharavi depots are expected to be integrated into the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

BEST general manager Sonia Sethi said the undertaking needs around 7,000 buses to adequately serve Mumbai’s population. “By the end of this calendar year, 100 more e-buses will be added to our fleet. We aim to make our entire fleet electric,” she said.

According to transport norms, there should be 50 buses per 100,000 people. Considering Mumbai’s estimated population of 21 million, there should be 10,500 buses. However, BEST currently operates just 2,609 buses, of which it owns only 298, with the rest on wet lease.

The 150 new electric buses BEST acquired are also on wet lease. Of these, 115 were manufactured by PMI Electro Mobility and will be operated by the contractor Mumbadevi Mobility Pvt Ltd. The remaining 35 buses were manufactured by Olectra Greentech Ltd and will be operated by EV Trans Maharashtra Pvt Ltd.