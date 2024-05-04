Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane

Mumbai: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and some of his associates joined the Shiv Sena in Thane on Friday in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde. HT Image

Nirupam had parted ways with the Congress after he did not get a ticket from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. While Congress declared that he was suspended from the party, Nirupam insisted he had already quit before the announcement. Earlier this week, he also attended a Shiv Sena meeting.

Speaking at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Thane on joining the party, Nirupam said, “This is my final decision and my homecoming.” The leader had started his career with the Shiv Sena before joining the Congress.

“I was in the Congress for the last 20 years, but I faced difficulties in working on the ideals Balasaheb Thackeray. I wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election, but Congress did not do justice,” he said, adding that he would work for all Shiv Sena candidates and make them win.

Shinde, who was present on the occasion, said Nirupam was appointed deputy leader and would coordinate with all sections of society. “I know Nirupam as a dashing worker. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha by Balasaheb Thackeray on two occasions and he created a good reputation,” said the chief minister. He further said that while Nirupam was keen on contesting, he urged him to work for the party, which he accepted wholeheartedly.

“I will ensure that Nirupam’s trust will not be broken,” said Shinde.