Ghosalkar murder: Mauris Noronha’s security guard remanded to police custody

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday remanded Amarendra Mishra, arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch in connection with the alleged murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, to police custody till February 13. Mauris Noronha (left) with Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on a Facebook live on Thursday in which the Sena leader was shot by Noronha (Video screengrab)

Ghosalkar’s alleged killer, Mauris Noronha, 52, who took his own life after fatally shooting the 41-year-old leader on Thursday evening in Noronha’s office in IC Colony in Borivali West, purportedly used Mishra’s pistol to commit the crime.

Unit 11 of the crime branch, which is investigating the case, arrested Mishra, Noronha’s private bodyguard on Friday after it became clear that the weapon used in the commission of the crime belonged to him.

The crime branch officials investigating the case told the court they needed to investigate whether the arms license shown by Mishra, 44, a resident of Bhayandar East, was genuine and was issued by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

“We need to verify if there were any financial dealings between Noronha and Mishra and if Mishra had taken any money from him to allow him to use his weapon, apart from his salary. Ideally, he should have registered the weapon in Mumbai after coming to the city, which he has not done,” said a police officer aware of the development.

As reported by HT earlier, the humiliation of being a rape accused and spending three months in jail likely prompted Noronha to kill Ghosalkar.

According to people close to Noronha, he believed that the rape case against him was lodged at the behest of Ghosalkar, based on a complaint by a woman he knew personally. Though he tried to make peace with the Sena leader after being released on bail in October 2022, family members said these were ‘band-aid’ measures, and he held a deep grudge against the latter despite the passage of two years.