Govt must move fast on water, fodder: Congress

Mumbai: The state Congress chief Nana Patole has asked the state government to relax the code of conduct and take a decision to provide drinking water and fodder immediately. HT Image

Patole made this demand on Wednesday. Nitin Kareer, Maharashtra chief secretary, had written to the Election Commission on Tuesday to relax the model code of conduct since all five phases of polling were over and developmental works can be done.

Patole said much of the state is suffering from drought and facing water shortage. “The Lok Sabha elections are over. The state government should focus its attention on the severe drought. There is hardly any water in the dams, and thousands of villages and hamlets do not have drinking water. Drinking water should be available in every water-scarce village, and fodder should be made available to the animals,” he said.

Patole said that women are toiling in the sun to get water in the rural areas of the state. There is no fodder for the animals as well. Many cities get water once in 10 to 12 days, 23 districts of the state are experiencing severe water shortage, and the situation in Marathwada is very serious. “Due to the non-availability of fodder, the milk producer is facing a big crisis,’’ said Patole

The Congress leader said that the animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had said that the state has adequate fodder that will last for 45 days. If fodder is available, then why is the government waiting to start fodder camps? he asked.