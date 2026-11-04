Greens, fisherfolk oppose felling of 971 trees for desalination plant
Fisherfolk have raised concerns about the large quantities of seawater that the plant will draw in and the discharge of brine (highly concentrated saltwater) back into the Arabian Sea. They fear that this change in salinity will affect fish populations, breeding grounds and the marine food chain
MUMBAI: Mumbai’s proposed desalination plant is facing growing opposition from environmental groups and coastal fishing communities, with objections being raised against the proposed felling of 971 trees as well as the project’s potential impact on marine ecology and traditional fishing livelihoods.
Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, Nicholas Almeida and Advocate Vivian D’Souza from the Watchdog Foundation recently submitted a strong objection to the BMC’s Tree Authority, urging it to reject or defer permission to fell the trees until all statutory planning and environmental requirements were fulfilled.
In its representation, the Foundation said that while augmenting Mumbai’s water supply was important, it should not come at the cost of large-scale destruction of the city’s green cover. It questioned whether the project had been duly incorporated into and examined under Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034, and whether the necessary land-use and planning permissions had been secured before allowing the trees to be felled. It also demanded to know whether alternative sites and designs had been examined to minimise tree loss, pointing out that the loss of 971 trees would have a significant ecological impact and further reduce the city’s already shrinking green cover.
Seeking greater transparency, the Foundation stated, “The authorities need to make public the complete inventory of trees proposed to be felled, including their species, age, location and condition, along with the tree-felling plan, environmental assessments and compensatory plantation details.” It has also called for an independent assessment of the trees, an opportunity for affected residents and concerned citizens to present their objections, and prioritising the preservation of existing trees. The foundation maintained that planting saplings cannot adequately compensate for the destruction of mature trees.
The objections come amid sustained opposition from fishing communities last week along the city’s western coastline, particularly in Manori, Gorai, Uttan, Madh and neighbouring villages, who fear that the desalination plant could damage marine biodiversity and affect their livelihoods.
Fisherfolk have raised concerns about the large quantities of seawater that the plant will draw in and the discharge of brine (highly concentrated saltwater) back into the Arabian Sea. They fear that this change in salinity will affect fish populations, breeding grounds and the marine food chain, and have also expressed apprehension that fish eggs and smaller marine organisms could be sucked into the plant’s seawater intake system.
The opposition intensified in March 2026, when fishermen from Gorai and Manori protested against preliminary drilling and survey work, alleging that vibrations from the activity were disturbing fishing grounds and driving away fish.
On October 19, more than 800 fishermen and villagers staged a protest outside the Mumbai suburban district collector’s office in Bandra, demanding cancellation of the project and an immediate halt to construction. A delegation led by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap met Collector Saurabh Katiyar and sought a review of the approvals granted, a formal hearing on their objections and a stay on construction. The protesters also questioned the absence of a No Objection Certificate from the fisheries department.
The fishing communities have argued that the civic body should first address water losses through leakages and improve its existing distribution network rather than pursue an expensive project that could adversely affect the coastal ecosystem.
The opposition to the desalination project comes against the backdrop of concerns about large-scale tree-chopping for other infrastructure projects in Mumbai. The BMC has issued a public notice under the Tree Act, informing citizens of a proposal to cut/ transplant 1,039 trees for works related to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road from the Western Express Highway in Goregaon to the Airoli toll plaza in Mulund, as well as improvements to the Eastern Express Highway-Goregaon-Mulund Link Road junction in S and T wards, covering Bhandup and Mulund.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.