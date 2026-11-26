Mumbai: Powai residents and environmentalists have sought immediate suspension of the light-and-sound shows at Powai lake, inaugurated by cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on November 22, owing to concerns over laser lights, fire effects and noise hampering wildlife and ongoing restoration efforts. Residents are not opposed to the fountains per se, but want the laser projections and sound effects discontinued (Hindustan Times) more

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) vice-president and chief executive officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, environmental advocacy group NatConnect Foundation said the “ecologically hazardous practice of conducting spectacular laser, light, fire and sound shows at Powai Lake” must be halted forthwith.

The 180-metre-long musical fountain at Ganesh Ghat, developed by Mhada at a cost of around ₹30 crore, was funded through the Mumbai Suburban District Planning and Development Committee, as part of efforts to boost tourism infrastructure. The project features water jets reaching heights of 40 metres, 27 fire jets, laser projections and synchronised audiovisual performances showcasing the history of the Maratha Empire, Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and Mumbai’s evolution. Three shows are held daily in the evening, and entry is free.

However, environmentalists and residents said the project was undertaken without adequately consulting them. Powai resident Debi Goenka, an executive trustee of the Conservation Action Trust (CAT), said Powai lake was an ecologically sensitive area and residents, who had been involved in efforts to improve and restore the lake, should have been taken into confidence.

“We were not even aware that something like this was coming up. I came to know about it only on the day of the inauguration. There is no need to introduce something like this at a place such as Powai lake,” he said.

Milan Bhatt, secretary of the Powai Advanced Locality Management (ALM), said residents had opposed the attraction since its inauguration.

“Why can’t Powai lake simply be left as it is? Why is there a need for all these additions? The natural habitat will be affected. Light pollution is harmful, and the noise is another concern. The lake was gradually returning to normal and was on the path to restoration. Why introduce something ornamental, that too at such a high cost,” she said.

Bhatt said residents were not opposed to the fountains per se, but wanted the laser projections and sound effects discontinued. In its letter, NatConnect too demanded that all laser, decorative lighting, and fire and sound shows at the lake be suspended immediately.

Jaiswal and Lodha did not respond to requests for a comment on the matter.