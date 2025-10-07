‘Heard gunshots, saw rifle holding RPF jawan and body on the floor’

Mumbai: The 33-year-old accountant was a reluctant witness in the ongoing trial of former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior and three visibly Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express in the early hours of July 31, 2023. Undated photo of former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (PTI)

He was so traumatised by what he had heard on the train that night that for a long time, he avoided long-distance train travel. When he did travel, he avoided using the washroom. On Monday though, the soft-spoken accountant managed to stick to his testimony at the Dindoshi Sessions Court despite defence counsel Jaywant Patil’s relentless attempts to confuse him.

His examination in chief by public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale confirmed what previous witnesses had revealed about the shootout.

The witness said he was woken up around 3am that night by an argument between three RPF personnel on escort duty. He heard one of them complain about feeling unwell and wanting to get off the train which had reached Surat. Another personnel, who was being addressed as `Sir’, told him that permission would have to be taken from senior officers before he could be allowed to get off.

The man addressed as `Sir’ then went out and on his return, told the man who had wanted to be relieved that senior officers had advised him to wait till the train reached Borivali and rest till then. He was also told to hand over his rifle to his colleague, the third RPF personnel present there.

The witness then went back to sleep, but was again woken up by voices of the RPF personnel.

He heard the man who had complained of being ill demanding that his rifle be returned to him. His senior suggested they go out of the compartment as passengers were getting disturbed. After some time, another RPF personnel came there; when a passenger asked what was happening, he replied that his colleague was not listening to them. It was around 5am.

The witness then went to the washroom, he said. While inside, he heard gunshots and someone shouting “Maar daala re”. Afraid, he peeped out and saw the constable who had complained of being ill standing with his rifle. Below him on the floor, in a pool of blood, lay the man he had addressed as ‘Sir’, assistant sub inspector Tikaram Meena.

The witness closed the door and remained inside the washroom for around two hours, not getting out even when the train stopped for a while between Mira Road and Dahisar. He opened the door only when the train reached Borivali. By then, blood had spread till the door of the washroom. A policeman helped him step out and alight from the train.

The witness’ statement was earlier recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. On September 15, 2023, he identified Chaudhary from a line up of seven similar looking persons at the Thane Central Jail. In court too, he identified Singh who was produced via video conferencing from jail.

Monday was the second time the accountant lost a day’s salary because he had to attend court proceedings. His testimony could not be recorded the last time, on September 26, because public prosecutor Sapkale had been given additional charge of another court and was needed there. He however continues to handle this case.