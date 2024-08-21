HT photographer wins award in national-level contest

Mumbai: Anshuman Poyrekar, chief photographer with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, recently won third prize in the state-level category of Thane National Photo Contest organised by Thane Shahar Dainik Patrakar Sangh in which more than 4,000 photojournalists submitted their entries and over 27,000 photos were judged. Hindustan Times photojournalist Anshuman Poyrekar won 3rd prize in state level of Thane national photo contest organised by Thane shahar Dainik Patarkar sangh, and also won "APPJA Achievement Award" in Photojournalism category, in National Level News Photo contest organised by Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalist Association Mumbai, India - Nov. 11, 2005: Virat Kohli of India celebrates 100 against New Zealand, during cricket world cup, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 11, 2005.

Anshuman’s winning picture featured Virat Kohli celebrating his 50th ODI century at the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15, 2023.

The HT photographer also won the APPJA Achievement Award in the photojournalism category at the National Level News Photo Contest organised by the Andhra Pradesh Photojournalist Association. Anshuman’s aerial view picture of cheering crowd at Marine Drive during Team India’s homecoming was shortlisted for this award.

Another HT photographer Praful Gangurde won second prize in the Thane News 24 category of the Thane National Photo Contest.