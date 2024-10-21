Thane: A woman allegedly died by suicide after enduring physical and mental harassment from her in-laws in Badlapur. The in-laws had allegedly confined her to a room and falsely portrayed her as mentally unstable. Following her death, her mother filed a complaint with the Badlapur police against the husband, his brother and their father, leading to their arrests. Husband and in-laws arrested after woman’s suicide

The tragic incident took place on Friday evening, when the deceased was alone in the room where she was confined to at the in-laws’ house. According to the police, the woman was married a year ago and had been allegedly facing harassment from her in-laws who demanded dowry. They took her gold jewellery to secure a job for her husband elsewhere. Subsequently, they began to doubt her character and subjected her to further physical and mental abuse. To prevent her from contacting her mother or anyone else, they confined her to a room. They recorded videos of her, portraying her as mentally unstable and showed them to her mother.

The prolonged harassment led her to depression, which ended her life at home on Friday. Her family came to Badlapur after learning about her suicide. Her mother then filed a complaint with the Badlapur police, alleging that the harassment by her in-laws drove her daughter to take her own life. The case is being investigated by by P Amrutkar, sub-inspector, and Kiran Balwadkar, senior police inspector.

The husband of the deceased, his brother and their father were arrested under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police officer said, “We have arrested three family members in the case and are currently verifying all details about the accused. We are taking statements from their relatives, and also verifying technical evidence.”