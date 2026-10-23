IIT-B student’s parents approach cops over leaked video, alleged confession letter
In a complaint filed through advocate Siddharth Ingale, the student’s father has alleged that material relating to the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai police was released to the media in a “phased manner”, citing “police sources”
MUMBAI: Parents of the IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) student who died by suicide have filed a complaint with the Powai police, seeking registration of an FIR, concerning the alleged leak and consequent circulation of CCTV footage, private phone conversations, and information about an alleged confession letter linked to their son.
In a complaint filed through advocate Siddharth Ingale, the student’s father has alleged that material relating to the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai police was released to the media in a “phased manner”, citing “police sources”. He has sought an investigation to establish who shared the material, under whose authority it was disclosed and whether the leaks were intended to influence public opinion or the investigation.
The complaint seeks the registration of an FIR, the questioning of journalists and police officials linked to the alleged leak. It also raised questions about the preservation of digital evidence, including messages, electronic records and access logs.
Meanwhile, the students who were protesting on the IIT-Bombay campus but were detained by the police on October 18 are demanding that the administration acknowledge its alleged role in the events, and return their belongings without delay. Around 25 faculty members have also written to the institute director, seeking an explanation over the police intervention and the handling of students’ possessions.
Separately, Ingale has announced the formation of a “Joint Action Committee” comprising student organisations and social groups to coordinate a “campaign for justice” for the undergraduate student who died by suicide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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