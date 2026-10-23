MUMBAI: Parents of the IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) student who died by suicide have filed a complaint with the Powai police, seeking registration of an FIR, concerning the alleged leak and consequent circulation of CCTV footage, private phone conversations, and information about an alleged confession letter linked to their son. IIT-B student’s parents approach cops over leaked video, alleged confession letter

In a complaint filed through advocate Siddharth Ingale, the student’s father has alleged that material relating to the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai police was released to the media in a “phased manner”, citing “police sources”. He has sought an investigation to establish who shared the material, under whose authority it was disclosed and whether the leaks were intended to influence public opinion or the investigation.

The complaint seeks the registration of an FIR, the questioning of journalists and police officials linked to the alleged leak. It also raised questions about the preservation of digital evidence, including messages, electronic records and access logs.

Meanwhile, the students who were protesting on the IIT-Bombay campus but were detained by the police on October 18 are demanding that the administration acknowledge its alleged role in the events, and return their belongings without delay. Around 25 faculty members have also written to the institute director, seeking an explanation over the police intervention and the handling of students’ possessions.

Separately, Ingale has announced the formation of a “Joint Action Committee” comprising student organisations and social groups to coordinate a “campaign for justice” for the undergraduate student who died by suicide.