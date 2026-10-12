IIT-B to hire 30 counsellors amid student mental health concerns; hostel rooms planned for 10

MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has initiated the recruitment of 30 temporary counsellors to strengthen mental health support for students, amid growing concerns over academic pressure, student well-being and campus conditions following the suicide of a second-year student and subsequent protests. In an email sent to students after the rescheduled mid-semester examinations were conducted smoothly over this weekend, the administration said an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death was underway. The institute is also reforming committees dealing with student matters to ensure equal student representation (Hindustan Times)

The institute plans to recruit 26 counsellors and four senior counsellors through its Student Wellness Centre. It is also considering providing separate hostel rooms to at least 10 of the selected counsellors, allowing them to stay on campus and potentially improve access to support for students living in hostels.

According to a recruitment advertisement published on the institute’s website, interviews will be held between October 12 and 18, with appointments expected to begin from October 15. Interested candidates can apply online until October 17.

The counsellors will work with undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students, offering counselling to those dealing with emotional distress and mental health concerns. Their responsibilities will also include identifying students who require additional assistance and referring them for further support or treatment wherever necessary.

For the four senior counsellor positions, candidates must have at least 10 years of experience. Preference will be given to applicants who have worked with teenagers and young adults, residential educational institutions, and students navigating difficult circumstances. Knowledge of Indian languages other than English and Hindi may also be considered an advantage.

The recruitment drive will include full-time and part-time positions. Full-time counsellors will be expected to work 40 hours a week, while part-time counsellors will work 20 hours a week. The initial appointment will be for 89 days, with the possibility of an extension depending on performance.

Candidates based in Mumbai will be interviewed in person at the institute, while those residing outside the city can appear for online interviews. Selected candidates can join between October 15 and November 17.

An IIT-Bombay official said the institute was considering several measures to improve student welfare. The recruitment of counsellors is one of the steps being undertaken, with additional measures expected to address concerns raised by students, the official added.

IIT Bombay announces 24x7 student support

IIT Bombay has announced a series of measures to strengthen student welfare, improve institutional processes and increase student participation in decision-making following the death of a student on September 18.

In an email sent to students after the rescheduled mid-semester examinations were conducted smoothly over this weekend, the administration said an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death was underway. The institute is also reforming committees dealing with student matters to ensure equal student representation.

A committee is being formed to review the functioning of the Departmental Academic Committee (DAC) and its associate bodies, along with standard operating procedures for examination malpractice cases, to strengthen procedural fairness.

The institute has made its Wellness Response Team operational, with counsellors and psychiatrists available on call. Two psychiatrists are now available to provide round-the-clock support to students.

Students in distress or concerned about a friend can contact the team on 8356810252 or email wellness@iitb.ac.in. The team will reach students anywhere on campus when informed about a crisis. The administration has advised students to call rather than email during emergencies.

Other measures include developing a dedicated well-being app, appointing hostel and department-level well-being representatives, and creating a Student Concerns Portal. The institute has also extended night-time delivery access until 2am and is reviewing hostel common areas and outdoor facilities.

The administration thanked students, faculty and staff for their cooperation and said it remained committed to addressing concerns raised by the student community.