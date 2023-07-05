Orange alert for Mumbai today

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, indicating high possibility of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at a few places. HT Image

This is expected due to the formation of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal, which will begin to move inward, drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea over peninsular India, the IMD officials said.

There is an active monsoon trough running from the coast of Maharashtra to Kerala which will facilitate heavy rains in the Konkan area, added the officials.

After a sunny, humid Sunday, overcast skies returned to the city on Monday, the base-weather station at Santacruz received 40mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30am. In the eight hours ending 5:30pm on Monday, the city received another 8.6mm of rain.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan areas of central Maharashtra during the next five days,” the IMD said in its forecast, though Mumbai is placed under a ‘yellow’ category weather alert from July 6 onward.

Meanwhile, two persons, Amir Shaikh, 26, and Tripalo K, 40, were injured after a tree collapsed inside the Cama hospital campus. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the information was received around 12:14am on Tuesday, following which police, fire brigade and ward officials rushed to the spot.

The BMC said the injured have been admitted to GT Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. A total of six tree/branches fall incidents were reported between 8am July 3 to 8am July 4. Of which, three were from the island city, one from the eastern suburbs and two from the western suburbs.

Additionally, five tree fall incidents were reported in the city between 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, of which, two were from the island city and one each from the eastern and the western suburbs.