Mumbai: A 114% jump in daily ridership on the Metro 3 corridor since the operationalisation of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk stretch on May 10 is attracting retailers to metro stations. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Retail Hub Private Limited (IRHPL) for setting up branded outlets, shops, offices, restaurants, food zones and premium lounges at the Kotak-BKC and CSMIA-T2 stations. Increasing footfall on Metro 3 attracts retailers

“Our partnership with IRHPL is a turning point in urban transit,” said R Ramana, director, MMRCL. “They have proven expertise in airport retail, and we want to deliver a similar experience at Metro 3 stations.”

IRHPL, which specialises in the travel retail sector, has presence across eight airports in the country including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. It operates on a dual model – partnering with global brands like US Polo, Skechers, Samsonite, and Hidesign, while building in-house labels such as Artport, Mishthaan, Toycraft and Neo Travel. It also manages food and beverage outlets in partnership with Pizza Hut, KFC and Susaegado Microbrewery.

Retail outlets spread across 32,000 square feet will be accommodated at 35 locations at the two metro stations, sources told Hindustan Times.

The average ridership on the Metro 3 corridor during weekdays was approximately 24,500 from October 7, 2024, when it was inaugurated, till May 9. After the BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk stretch was thrown open on May 10, average ridership during weekdays crossed 52,600. If

The spike in commuter footfall was highest on days when the city experienced heavy showers, said MMRCL officials.

“We found that on June 16-19, the average footfall was 54,000-60,000 commuters, which was higher than the daily average,” said an MMRCL official.