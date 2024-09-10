 Kangana sells Pali Hill bungalow for ₹32 crore | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Kangana sells Pali Hill bungalow for 32 crore

ByAteeq Shaikh
Sep 10, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut sold her partially demolished Bandra bungalow for ₹32 crore to Kamalini Holdings, after a legal dispute with BMC.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow in Bandra, which was partially demolished in September 2020, to Coimbatore based Kamalini Holdings for 32 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

The company bought the ground plus three storeyed property in Chetak Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra’s Pali Hill through one of its partners, Shweta Bathija. Registration for the residential-cum-office bungalow spread over 3,075 square feet, with a separate car park measuring 565 square feet, was undertaken on September 5, showed documents available on real estate portal Zapkey. 1.92 crore was paid towards stamp duty and another 30,000 for registration.

The actress had purchased the bungalow in September 2017 for 20 crore and had converted a portion of the property into her office. In 2020, the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) flagged the alterations as “illegal” and partially demolished the structure.

Ranaut later moved the Bombay high court, which observed that the BMC had acted with malice and the way the demolition was carried out was a sinister attempt to silence her (for her political remarks). The division bench of justices SJ Kathawala and Riyaz Chagla ruled that she was entitled to compensation on account of the demolition and permitted her to apply for regularisation of the demolished portion. The actress, however, did not claim compensation from the civic body, claiming she did not want to use taxpayers’ money.

In August, Ranaut purchased a commercial space in Andheri measuring 407 square feet for 1.56 crore. As per the affidavit filed by her with the Election Commission of India, she holds assets worth nearly 91 crore. She also owns 50 insurance policies (surrender value ranging from 11 lakh to 1 crore), gold weighing 6.7 kg worth 5 crore, 60 kg silver worth 50 lakh and diamonds worth 3 crore.

