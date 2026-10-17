Latur, The Latur administration has declared the district as a 'water scarcity zone' for a period of one year and imposed restrictions on groundwater extraction and borewell digging under Maharashtra Groundwater Act 2009, an official said on Saturday. Latur declared 'water scarcity zone'; restrictions on borewells, groundwater extraction begin

Lack of rain this monsoon has led to a decline of around 4.58 metres in groundwater level in the district, the official added.

Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairman Bharat Bastewad issued the order to regulate groundwater use and avert a potential shortage of drinking water in the coming months, the official said.

"Under the order, digging wells or borewells deeper than 60 metres for agricultural or industrial purposes has been prohibited. Digging of new borewells is also prohibited within 500 metres of public drinking water sources. Borewells dug in violation of the restrictions will be seized or sealed," he said.

The administration has temporarily prohibited unrestricted extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes and irrigation from existing private wells and borewells located within a one-kilometre radius or influence zone of public drinking water sources, the official said, citing the order.

The order also prohibits the commercial sale and transportation of groundwater through tankers without prior permission from the competent authority, he said.

"As per the order, owners of all borewell drilling rigs operating in the district must register their machinery with the concerned sub-divisional magistrate or tehsildar within 30 days. Machinery found involved in unauthorised borewell drilling will be liable to seizure," he said.

Sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, block development officers and the police have been empowered to inspect sites, seize unauthorised equipment and disconnect electricity connections to enforce the restrictions, the official added.

Violators could face criminal proceedings under Maharashtra Groundwater Act, including fines and imprisonment, he said.

The Maharashtra government has declared all 10 tehsils of Latur district as drought-affected.

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