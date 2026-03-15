Local bodies to track LPG supply, act against black marketeers

MUMBAI/NAGPUR: The state food and civil supplies department has issued instructions to form city-and district-level committees to monitor the supply of LPG, take action against black marketing and hoarding of cooking gas, and tap alternative fuel options. This follows an advisory issued by the central government on LPG supply due to panic booking of LPG cylinders caused by shortages created by the war in West Asia. Mumbai, India. Mar 14, 2026 - People carry a household LPG cylinder they received after waiting in a long queue. People queued up to collect their household LPG cylinders amid an ongoing LPG shortage in Mumbai, India. Mar 14, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Accordingly, special committees will be set up under the district collectors and the rationing controller for the MMR. Police officers, representatives of oil companies and gas agencies will be part of the committees. “Authorities have also been instructed to ensure that domestic consumers receive LPG cylinders without disruption,” according to a circular issued on Saturday.

To address public grievances, district administrations and urban local bodies have been directed to establish round-the-clock control rooms and helplines. They has also told to set up dedicated phone and WhatsApp numbers for citizens to report complaints regarding LPG supply. In addition, they must collect daily data on the supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and PNG and submit regular reports.

The circular further directs officials to explore usinf alternative fuels such as coal or kerosene if LPG supply constraints arise, particularly for hotels and restaurants, by establishing communication with these establishments.

Officials said domestic LPG production is sufficient to meet the state’s daily consumption of about 9,000 tonnes, without drawing from the static buffer stock of 30,000 tonnes, which can sustain supply for three-four days.

“About 50% of LPG is imported, while the remaining 50% is produced domestically. With the supply of commercial LPG currently restricted, domestic production will be able to meet household consumption requirements,” an official said.

The official also said Maharashtra is in a relatively stronger position than many other states due to the presence of key energy infrastructure such as Bombay High, ONGC facilities and GAIL refineries. “The restriction on commercial LPG and the decision to increase the gap between cylinder bookings from 15 days to 25 days have helped manage the demand-supply situation effectively,” he said.

CM blames Congress

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says there is no LPG shortage in Maharashtra, accusing the opposition Congress of creating panic among citizens. “Whether Maharashtra or the country, there is no LPG shortage anywhere. The central government, secretaries and companies have stated this repeatedly, yet Congress leaders are deliberately creating confusion among the people and making them stand in queues,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines to regulate the distribution of cooking gas and ensure priority supply to essential services. Full supply will be maintained to hospitals, ashram schools, aided hostels, government canteens, mid-day meal kitchens and anganwadis.

Seventy percent supply will be provided to restaurants, railways, defence establishments and police forces, while 50% supply has been earmarked for the pharmaceutical sector, seed processing units and fisheries. Gas agencies have also been directed to submit daily supply reports to the government.