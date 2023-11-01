News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Body of unidentified man found in Thane's Mumbra

Maharashtra: Body of unidentified man found in Thane's Mumbra

ANI |
Nov 01, 2023 08:44 AM IST

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, said Thane Police.

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, said Thane Police.

HT Image
HT Image

According to Thane Police, after receiving information about the body, officials of Daighar Police Station took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, informed the police.

Earlier on Monday, body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state inside a drain in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, police said.

Mumbai police said the body was taken into custody and sent for a postmortem investigation.

A case was also registered into the matter under the ADR, said police. (ANI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out