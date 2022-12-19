Maharashtra MLA attends Winter Session with newborn baby: ‘I am a mother and…’

National Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire on Monday arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly with her newborn baby on the first day of the winter session. She gave birth to her child on September 30.

"For the past 2.5 years, no session was held in Nagpur due to COVID. I'm a mother now but I came to get answers for my voters," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The MLA from Maharashtra's Deolali assembly was seen carrying her 2.5-month-old baby to the meeting in video clips that went viral on social media platforms.

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly started today amid high-tension drama between chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led opposition. Ahead of the session, the CM approved a bill to enact a new anti-corruption Lokayukta law that will enable investigation and prosecution of both the chief minister and cabinet ministers.

The five-member bench of the Lokayukta will be headed either by a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court, and comprise two more retired judges, according to the law.

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row amid other issues are set to come up in the winter session of the state assembly. On Saturday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a proposal in this regard will be passed in the assembly.