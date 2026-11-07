Maharashtra makes NET, SET, SLET mandatory for assistant professor posts

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has revised the eligibility criteria for the recruitment of assistant professors in higher education institutions, making the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) mandatory for direct recruitment.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of candidates who have cleared NET and SET but were uncertain about the eligibility criteria for teaching posts. Questions were raised after PhD and MPhil degree holders were given preference in certain recruitment processes and were being exempted from the eligibility examinations.

The higher and technical education department issued a revised government resolution (GR) on November 4, clarifying the minimum educational qualifications required for the appointment of assistant professors. It states that the NET, SET, or SLET shall be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to assistant professor posts in all higher education institutions. The decision comes at a time when recruitment for teaching positions is underway across the state.

The GR also seeks to resolve confusion over the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations issued on June 30, 2023, and earlier state government resolutions. It clarifies that the revised provision will replace the relevant clause in a March 2019 GR, making it mandatory for candidates to clear at least one of the three eligibility examinations for recruitment.

Welcoming the decision, Kushal Mude, national coordinator of the All India NET-SET Teachers Organisation, said the revised rule would bring uniformity to the recruitment process and benefit candidates who had cleared the eligibility examinations.

“NET and SET are mandatory eligibility criteria and should remain so. However, in some places, these rules are not being implemented effectively, and candidates with PhD degrees in various subjects are being granted exemptions from NET and SET. The state government’s decision will bring uniformity to appointments. It will also ensure that candidates are assessed through eligibility examinations conducted at the national and state levels,” Mude said.