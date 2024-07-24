Man attacks ex-wife and son with acid days after divorce

MUMBAI: Five days after being granted a divorce, a 40-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his ex-wife and their 12-year-old son in Bandra (East) on Monday. The mother-son duo, who suffered severe burn injuries on their backs, are currently in the ICU at Kasturba Hospital. HT Image

The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested the accused, Ishrat Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver, who was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until July 25.

According to the police, Ishrat Shaikh, who lives in Behrampada, Bandra (East), married Anjum six years ago. Anjum, who works with a caterer, filed for divorce after years of marital discord. The Bandra family court granted her divorce petition five days ago. However, Ishrat was unhappy with the decision, stated a police officer.

The attack occurred around 5 am on Monday. Anjum and her son from a previous marriage were sitting at the door of their residence when Ishrat, carrying a box, approached them. He reportedly said, “If I can’t have you, no one else can have you,” before throwing acid on Anjum. The acid also splashed on her 12-year-old son, causing burn injuries to his hand, back, and abdomen. Anjum sustained 15 percent burns on her back and hand. Ishrat fled the scene after the attack, according to Senior Inspector Srimant Shinde of the Nirmal Nagar police station.

Neighbours, alerted by their screams, rushed Anjum and her son to Bhabha Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital in Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli. Both victims are now in stable condition.

“We have registered a case against Ishrat. He was traced and arrested in connection with the incident. He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until July 25,” said Inspector Shinde.