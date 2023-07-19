Man dies by suicide after thinking he murdered wife

Believing he has killed his wife, a guilt-ridden 30-year-old man died by suicide in Shirgaon, Badlapur on Monday. HT Image

Suspecting his wife to be involved in an affair, Sunil Ahir, battered her with a wooden stick while she was sleeping. As she lay motionless, Ahir believed he had killed her and filled with remorse, died by suicide.

However, his wife, who suffered heady injury, survived and was lying unconscious.

Ahir, who lived with his wife and two daughters, ran a small business, and was also attached to a political party.

Ahir often called his party workers and friends home to have food. Recently, he suspected that his wife was having an affair with one of the workers. This led to quarrels between them, and he had even beaten her up a few times.

“Sunil allegedly hit his wife on the head with a wooden stick while she was sleeping, after which she fell unconscious. He believed that he had killed her in his rage, and therefore he died by suicide. He also tried killing himself in front of a train last month,” said Anil Padwal, senior police inspector, Badlapur East police station.

“Their young daughters, who were in the other room, saw this and alerted the neighbours, who then informed us.” A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

