THANE: The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have booked a man and five members of his family for allegedly harassing his wife over demands for dowry and divorcing her illegally by pronouncing triple talaq over a phone call. Divorce by pronouncing talaq is prohibited under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and the latest case is the fourth such instance in Thane over the past one month, said police. Man, family members booked for triple talaq, dowry demands

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman, a resident of Navi Vasti, Nehru Nagar, married Shakir Iqbal Momin in March 2022. Thereafter, Shakir, his mother Kubra Iqbal Momin, sisters Rubina Pappu Shaikh and Rehana Pappa Shaikh, and brother Pappa Shaikh demanded ₹50,000 from her as dowry and subjected her to constant physical and mental harassment for failing to fulfill the demand.

As per the first information report registered by the police based on a complaint by the woman, Shakir and his family members abused her, tied her hands and legs, physically assaulted her, and even threatened to kill her. Shakir, with the support of his family, also pronounced talaq thrice, granting her an illegal divorce.

The accused have been booked under sections 85, 115(2), 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Sub-inspector Ravindra Awhad has been designated as investigating officer in the case.

A woman police officer from Shanti Nagar police station said the woman has been administered a medical test to ascertain if she was subjected to physical attacks.

“We have assured her that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused soon,” said the police officer.