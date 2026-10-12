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Man kills father over alleged relationship with wife

The son allegedly learnt from neighbours that his father had been sexually exploiting his wife while he was away at work. He confronted his father about the allegations on Friday morning, leading to an argument

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:33:30 IST
By Kaptan Mali
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Thane: A man allegedly stabbed his 70-year-old father to death at their home in Dombivli (East) on Friday after learning from neighbours that his father allegedly had physical relationship with his wife, police said. The accused was arrested after local residents caught him and alerted the police.The father and son lived in the Pisavli area and worked as daily-wage labourers at nearby factories, according to the police. The accused’s wife had gone to her hometown, and the two men had been living alone for the past few days.

Man kills father over alleged relationship with wife
Man kills father over alleged relationship with wife

The son allegedly learnt from neighbours that his father had been sexually exploiting his wife while he was away at work. He confronted his father about the allegations on Friday morning, leading to an argument.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the accused allegedly attacking his father with a sharp weapon and stabbing him several times in the abdomen. The elderly man died on the spot, police said.

Residents caught the accused and alerted the police. Officers subsequently arrested him and seized the weapon allegedly used in the attack.

“We have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime. A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been remanded in police custody till Thursday, and further investigation is under way,” said Sandipan Shinde, senior police inspector at Manpada police station.

  • Kaptan Mali
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kaptan Mali

    Kaptan Mali is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, covering crime, civic affairs, politics, transport, business and human-interest stories across Thane district. With over 20 years of journalism experience, he has previously worked with The Afternoon, The Asian Age and The Free Press Journal, covering Maharashtra politics, Mumbai city and business. He has a keen interest in current affairs, agriculture, food, tourism and healthcare.Read More

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