Minor kills 35-year-old following scuffle over fourth seat on local train

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police arrested a minor on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man following a dispute over a fourth seat on a local train. The victim was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital after the attack, where doctors discovered his liver had been damaged. He died whilst receiving treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on November 15 when Ankush Bhalerao alighted at Ghatkopar station where the accused was waiting. The day before, the two had exchanged heated words, after which Bhalerao and his associates had assaulted the accused.

In an act of revenge, the teenager fatally stabbed Bhalerao before fleeing the scene. A photograph taken by the deceased during their earlier altercation on the train aided police in apprehending the suspect.

The Special Task Force of the Government Railway Police tracked down the accused using CCTV footage from the station, arresting him in Titwala two days after the murder. Police subsequently arrested Mohammed Sanaullah Baitha, 25, the accused's elder brother, who allegedly assisted in concealing the weapon.

According to railway police officers, before his death, Bhalerao provided a statement to police detailing the fight and threats made by the accused. "Bhalerao showed us the photo of the accused in his phone," said a police officer from Kurla GRP.

"The accused was wearing a hoodie at the time of the assault, which made identification quite difficult, but the photo helped us identify him," the officer added. During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime. "He revealed that the knife used in the crime was hidden at his brother's workshop," said an officer.

After appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board, the accused was remanded in a children's home.