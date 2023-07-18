City to receive ‘very heavy’ rains on July 19: IMD

Mumbai: The city and its adjacent suburbs are placed under an ‘orange’ alert till July 19, indicating ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall at isolated locations, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. Mumbai, India - July 17, 2023 : Waterlogged on JVLR Road opp Seepz Gate no 3 at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Palghar and Thane districts are under the same warning on July 20, while Raigad is on orange alert till July 21. Notably, Matheran hill station in Raigad district received a whopping 9cm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am on Monday. The IMD has also warned of isolated events of ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the Konkan on July 19, i.e. over 204.4mm of rain in a single day.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival,” said a scientist with the IMD in the city.

On Monday, the IMD’s base weather station at Santacruz received 26mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, south Mumbai recorded more rain at 50.8mm while suburbs clocked 36.9mm rain. While Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature settled one degree below normal at 25°C.

Over the next week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is predicted to settle at between 28-29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, with little to no sunlight.

