Fadnavis assures to expedite pending issues

Mumbai: Amid speculations that the long-pending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be conducted in the coming months, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday night held a meeting of city BJP leaders at his official residence. The party leaders expressed concern over pending issues and projects in the city.

Fadnavis assured them to expedite the process to resolve the issues before the elections. It was also decided to appoint one leader for each issue, who will coordinate with the authorities concerned.

City BJP chief Ashish Shelar, guardian minister for suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the party MLAs and MPs from the city attended the meeting at Sagar bungalow.

The elected representatives pointed out that there were many issues pending at the state government and central government-level. “It is important to resolve these issues, complete or start some projects and organise functions so that people will feel something good is happening after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power,” a party leader said.

Some of the issues include pending housing for police and mill workers, inadequate compensation to BMC project affected people and premiums for housing societies on the government land among others. It was discussed to give them compensation based on the new criteria so that they will get more money and projects will speed up. For housing societies, it was discussed to reduce the premium.

The redevelopment of buildings in the airport funnel zone was also discussed. The party has also decided to hold nine years of Modi government campaigns across the city and state.

Fadnavis assured the party leaders that he will personally monitor the progress on the issues. It was also decided to appoint point persons to coordinate different issues.