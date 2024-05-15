Mumbai police impose traffic curbs, ban drones owing to PM Modi's roadshow

The Mumbai Police have imposed a ban on flying drones, paragliding, balloons, kites, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs visit the city for the Lok Sabha election campaign. The ban has been enforced in various areas, including Ghatkopar, Dadar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Kanjur-Marg, Tilak Nagar, Airport, Sahar, Vile-Parle, Worli, Mahim, and Shivaji Park. The police stated that the ban was implemented to prevent any untoward incidents using these devices. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a rally at Shivaji Park on Friday, alongside Mahayuti leaders(BJP)

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a rally at Shivaji Park on Friday, alongside Mahayuti leaders such as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The preventive order, issued by the Mumbai Police under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Wednesday, aims to ensure the safety of the large number of VIPs and party workers attending the programme.

Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), signed the order, which prohibits the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft within the jurisdiction of the aforementioned police stations. The order will remain in force on Wednesday and Friday, coinciding with the Prime Minister's visit to the city. Violators of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The police expressed apprehension that terrorists or anti-social elements might use these devices to mount an attack, and there was also a likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, danger to human life, health, safety, and damage to public property during the visit.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternate Routes

In anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's roadshow in Ghatkopar on Wednesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on Twitter, warning of slow traffic movement from 2 pm to 10 pm on Lal Bahadur Shah Marg, Eastern Express Highway, and Western Express Highway. Passengers planning to travel by air or long-distance trains were advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow alternate routes, as several spots on the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, stretching from Thane to Sion, will remain closed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Raju Bhujbal, Eastern Suburbs Traffic, issued a notification detailing the road closures and alternate routes. The roadshow is expected to attract a large number of followers, impacting vehicular traffic movement in the vicinity of LBS Road. As a result, LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to R.B Kadam Junction will be closed on both bounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on May 15.

Three additional roads will be closed during this time: Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, Gulati Petrol Pump Junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road, and Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction.

The recommended alternate routes for motorists include the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Sion-Bandra Link Road, and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

Prior to his roadshow, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Dindori and later in Kalyan.