WR plans skywalk to connect Bandra station with Bandra Terminus

Mumbai: Rail passengers on their way to Bandra Terminus might soon have the option of taking a skywalk rather than being dependent on auto rickshaw drivers, considered unruly by many, outside Bandra East station. HT Image

Western Railway (WR) has proposed a skywalk connecting the terminus with the northern-most foot-over bridge (FOB) at Bandra station. According to WR officials, this skywalk will be about 340 metres long.

There comes as an addition to the existing skywalk, which connects Bandra Terminus to Khar Road station.

“The skywalk, proposed at the cost of ₹24 crore, will give people the required access to Bandra Terminus. It will enable passengers to simply walk to the terminus. There is already another skywalk from Khar Road station, and this will add to that,” said a WR official.

Last year, a 314-metre-long skywalk was built from Khar Road station to Bandra Terminus. This bridge is almost perpendicular to the rail line and provides ease of walking as it’s usually less crowded.

It was built at an estimated cost of ₹14 crore. Around 510 MT structural steel, 20 MT reinforcement steel and 240 cum of concrete was used for the construction. Passengers can reach Bandra Terminus by taking the south FOB at Khar Road station.

Railway officials said the two skywalks will make it convenient for passengers to reach Bandra Terminus. Earlier, passengers had to take suburban trains and alight at Bandra or Khar Road railway station and were usually forced to walk to Bandra Terminus as auto rickshaw drivers are said to be unruly and do not stick to the fare card.

The new infrastructure will reduce people’s dependency on these auto rickshaws. Auto drivers outside Bandra station usually charge ₹20-30 per seat and often squeeze in more than five people at a time.

“Once the skywalk is built, there will be no need for passengers to get down onto the road at Bandra station to go to Bandra Terminus. People will be spared from being overcharged by these auto drivers,” said K Verma, member, Mumbai Rail Passenger Association.

“WR has built a good network of bridges at Bandra station since the BMC skywalk was shut down,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON