Orange alert issued for parts of Mumbai, heavy rainfall likely to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning stating that heavy to very heavy spells of rain were very likely to occur in parts of Mumbai and Thane districts over the next few hours. Due to heavy rains in Thane, water logging at Vandana Cinema. (HT)

Mumbai reported heavy to very rainfall during past 24 hours ending at 08:30 am on Tuesday, with the city's average rainfall being recorded at 88.24mm.

Over the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 119.9mm, Colaba recorded 106.0mm, Dahisar recorded 93mm, Ram-mandir recorded 82.5mm, Chembur recorded 70.5mm, Vidyavihar recorded 106.5mm, Byculla recorded 81mm, CSMT recorded 111mm, Matunga recorded 74mm and Sion recorded 91mm.

On Monday night, several areas including Bandra, Dahisar, Chembur, Fort, Matunga, Byculla reported heavy rainfall.

IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert over Mumbai and its adjoining areas until July 19. Palghar and Thane districts are under the same warning on July 20, while Raigad is on orange alert till July 21.

A ‘yellow’ alert was issued for Palghar for Tuesday and an ‘orange’ alert was also issued for Wednesday and Thursday by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai. RMC stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over parts of the districts for the next two days. Palghar Collector Govind Bodke urged people to stay indoors, remain cautious and not to venture into rivers and other water bodies.

Notably, Matheran hill station in Raigad district received a whopping 9cm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am on Monday. Thane district recorded a total rainfall of 46.4mm.

The IMD has also warned of isolated events of ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the Konkan on July 19, i.e. over 204.4mm of rain in a single day.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival,” said a scientist with the IMD in the city.

Suburban services of the Central Railway were affected on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall. An express train engine also reported failure. Several commuters stated that local trains in the city were running 20-25 minutes late.

Over the next week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is predicted to settle at between 28-29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, with little to no sunlight.

